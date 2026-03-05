Rev. Jesse Jackson funeral preparations underway at House of Hope in Chicago

Final preparations were underway on Thursday for the public celebration of life for the late Rev. Jesse Jackson at the House of Hope on the Far South Side in Chicago.

Organizers will welcome thousands of people on Friday morning to pay tribute to the civil rights icon.

Inside House of Hope on Thursday, teams of florists were working on flower arrangements, crews were mopping the floors and shining the windows, and huge banners featuring photos of Jackson were set up in the lobby.

The arena has room for 10,000 people. Former presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton will attend alongside dozens of elected officials.

The memorial also will include a number of religious leaders and performances from entertainers like Jennifer Hudson.

Merry Green, owner of MGPG Events, is in charge of hospitality for Rev. Jackson's celebration of life. She said she knew Jackson well and she'll always remember how much he genuinely cared for others.

"Yeah, he wanted to find out how's it going. That's the first question he would ask. 'How's your events going? How's this going? How's that going? How's your family?' He always cared more than about himself, and I think that's what most people know about him and feel about him," she said.

The service starts at 11 a.m. Friday, but doors will open at 9 a.m. Visitors can enter through Gate 4, and will have to go through security screenings and metal detectors. Officials asked visitors to bring only small bags or purses.

A private homegoing celebration for Jackson will be held on Saturday at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in Kenwood.

How to watch Rev. Jesse Jackson's funeral

CBS News Chicago will be providing live coverage of Jackson's public funeral Friday and private services Saturday.

Friday:

What: The People's Celebration: Public Homegoing Service of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

The People's Celebration: Public Homegoing Service of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: Live streaming coverage starts at 10 a.m. CT from the House of Hope. The funeral services begin at 11 a.m. CT.

Live streaming coverage starts at 10 a.m. CT from the House of Hope. The funeral services begin at 11 a.m. CT. Online stream: Live on CBS News Chicago 24/7, the CBS News Chicago YouTube channel and on your mobile or streaming device.

Saturday:

What: Homegoing Celebration of Life

Homegoing Celebration of Life Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: CBS News Chicago will have coverage in our 9 a.m. broadcast leading up to the start of the service. Live streaming coverage starts at 10 a.m. CT when services begin.

CBS News Chicago will have coverage in our 9 a.m. broadcast leading up to the start of the service. Live streaming coverage starts at 10 a.m. CT when services begin. Online stream: Live on CBS News Chicago 24/7, the CBS News Chicago YouTube channel and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.