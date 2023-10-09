Live Updates: Israel and Hamas at war after Palestinian militants launch deadly attacks from Gaza

Live Updates: Israel and Hamas at war after Palestinian militants launch deadly attacks from Gazaget the free app
More than 1,500 people have been killed since the Hamas militant group launched a surprise assault on Israel from Gaza early Saturday, leading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare "we are at war."
An Israeli embassy spokesperson said Monday the death toll has risen to at least 900 Israelis, most of them civilians. Another 2,150 were reported wounded. More than 250 of the dead were Israelis who came under attack at the Supernova music festival near the border with Gaza when militants opened fire on the crowd.
Israeli officials also say Hamas fighters captured more than 100 hostages, including women, children and elderly people, who were apparently taken into Gaza as captives.
At least nine U.S. citizens are among the dead, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council confirmed to CBS News on Monday, while an unknown number of Americans remain missing.
Meanwhile, at least 600 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's retaliatory airstrikes, and about 2,900 people were wounded, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.
The coordinated, multi-front attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas, came almost 50 years to the day since the 1973 Yom Kippur War, and marked a dramatic escalation in the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Hamas threatens to kill hostages
Hamas threatened on Monday to kill hostages it is holding if Israeli airstrikes continue "targeting" Gaza residents without warning.
"We declare that any targeting of our people in their homes without prior warning will be regrettably faced with the execution of one the hostages of civilians we are holding," the leader of Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in an audio statement, news agencies reported.
Hamas also said they are not open to negotiating a prisoner exchange with Israel as long as fighting continues, a member of the group's political office in Doha told AFP.
Israel's Government Press Office said Sunday that Hamas took more than 100 hostages. Those kidnapped included women, children and the elderly, and they are believed to have been moved into Gaza.
Sisters Inbal Albini, 55, and Noam Peri, 40, told CBS News that their father, Chaim Peri, 79, and Albini's half brother, Daniel Darlington, 35, were kidnapped.
"Terrorists broke into the house and looked for people and then they took him," Peri said Sunday, at a makeshift center in Tel Aviv for loved ones of people either taken hostage or missing. She told CBS News that her mother also witnessed her father being taken.
Qatari mediators told Reuters Monday that they wanted to negotiate with Hamas to win freedom for the Israeli women and children who had been taken prisoner, in exchange for the release of 36 Palestinian women and children from Israel's prisons.
Harrowing accounts of music festival attack
Horrific details and harrowing stories of survival began to emerge in the hours and days after the attack, including accounts of the massacre that unfolded Saturday at the Supernova music festival in the southern Israeli desert, near the border with Gaza. Hundreds of attendees were killed as gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Hamas stormed the festival, shooting into the crowd and taking people hostage. One aid group reported that 260 bodies were recovered from the site.
One video widely shared on social media shows a young woman calling for help with her arm outstretched as she is taken away on a motorcycle. After she was identified as Noa Argamani, a university student, people began to repost the video alongside the caption, "Her name is Noa."
Argamani's father, Yaakov, called her "an amazing person" and "a sweet child" in comments to CBS News. Speaking in Hebrew, Yaakov said he only wants the Israeli government to use "peaceful measures" to get his daughter back.
"We need to act with sensitivity," he said. "They also have mothers who are crying. The same as it is for us."
Another attendee, Gal Levy, 22, managed to survive the attack after being shot in both legs. He told CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab he waited six hours for help. "I feel let down by the government. I feel let down by the army," he said. "I lost like two liters of blood, and I was really sure after the guy that came — the terrorist, to take us — that that's it. I'm gonna die."
"Complete siege" of Gaza Strip
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he had ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip in the wake of the Hamas attack, with officials cutting electricity to the densely-populated region and blockading food and fuel.
The Israeli military launched a series of deadly airstrikes on Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said "fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip" on Sunday and into Monday morning. The Israeli military said it destroyed tunnels and at least seven "Hamas command centers" in Gaza, as well as a command center used by Islamic Jihad, which is another militant group that operates in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas continued lobbing rocket fire into Israel, with warning sirens sounding in Tel Aviv on Monday.
Israel's military said Monday that, after two days of fighting, it had retaken control of all communities that came under attack in southern Israel, and that there were no more active militants in the area.
CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reported from southern Israel that Israel is expected to launch a full ground incursion into Gaza in the coming days.
Americans among the dead and missing, officials say
In addition to the hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians confirmed dead, at least nine Americans were killed in the attacks, the U.S. National Security Council said Monday. There are also concerns that a number of Americans were among those taken hostage.
"I expect the situation of the hostages to take on increasing focus over the course of the coming days," Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said on "CBS Mornings," adding that the U.S. will be "laser focused" on it.
"Just given the sheer numbers involved, we do expect that there may well be Americans who have been caught up in the hostage taking," Finer said.
In an interview on "Face the Nation" Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. officials were working to verify reports that multiple Americans were dead or taken hostage as Hamas carried out its attack on Israel.
U.S. pledges support to Israel
The surprise attack by Hamas was the deadliest day in decades of conflict in the region. U.S. political leaders immediately condemned the Hamas assault.
"The United States stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults. Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, full stop," President Biden said in remarks Saturday.
"There's never a justification for terrorist attacks. And my administration's support for Israel's security is rock solid and unwavering," Mr. Biden said.
The White House said additional U.S. assistance for the Israeli military was on its way, with more to follow over the coming days.
During a call with Israeli Prime MInister Netanyahu, Mr. Biden "emphasized that the U.S. stands alongside Israel," the Israeli president's office said, with the prime minister describing the support as "unreserved."
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also confirmed Sunday that the U.S. will be "rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions." And he said he had ordered American military ships, including an aircraft carrier and additional aircraft, to move closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the attack on Israel.
"At war"
In a televised address Saturday after Hamas launched its attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was "at war" and said Palestinian militants would "pay an unprecedented price." He vowed the Israeli military would use all of its resources to destroy Hamas.
Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip — a 230-square-mile area that is home to some 2.3 million people and has been under Israeli blockade since 2007 — is designated a terror organization by Israel and the United States.
Hamas is backed by Iran and gets most of its funding and support from the Iranian regime.
"What I can say, without a doubt, is that Iran is broadly complicit in these attacks," U.S. deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said on "CBS Mornings" Monday. "Iran has been Hamas' primary backer for decades. They have provided them weapons. They have provided them training. They have provided them financial support. And so, in terms of broad complicity, we are very clear about a role for Iran."