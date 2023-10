What Israel's "complete siege" on Gaza could mean Israel has ordered a "complete siege" on Gaza following a major attack by Hamas over the weekend. The death toll on both sides has soared over 1,200, with at least nine Americans among the dead. Khaled Elgindy is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and the director for the center's program on Palestine and Palestinian-Israeli affairs. He joined CBS News to discuss what he expects will happen in Gaza now and the potential role Iran played in Hamas' attack.