Cruises detouring away from war-torn Israel

As the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war climbed on Tuesday, at least one cruise line is opting to bypass the conflict.

"Our global security team is closely watching the evolving situation in Israel. For the safety and security of our guests, we're adjusting several itineraries in the area. Impacted guests are being notified directly," Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

Royal Caribbean canceled this week's Monday and Friday sailings on Rhapsody of the Seas, and its Celebrity Apex vessel has replaced calls to Israel and Egypt with calls to Santorini, Mykonos, and Rhodes on October 6 and October 16 sailings. Odyssey of the Seas is replacing calls to Israel with Crete, Bodrum and Rhodes on October 2 and October 15 sailings.

Another brand, Celestyal Cruises, announced late Monday that it has canceled all stops in Israel through the end of November, according to the Points Guy, a travel site.

"In view of the latest developments of the recent events in Israel, please be informed that Celestyal is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with local authorities," the cruise line stated on its website. "We assure you that Celestyal will promptly advise all individuals involved regarding any changes to the cruise itinerary, which are currently under evaluation due to circumstances beyond our control."

After Holland America Line's Nieuw Statendam arrived in Haifa, Israel, on Saturday, the Israeli government declared a state of emergency due to terrorist attacks in the southern part of the state, the cruise brand told CBS MoneyWatch in an email. Passengers were called back to the ship, which departed that evening.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic violence," Holland America said.

Major U.S. airlines have temporarily suspended flights to and from international airports near Tel Aviv, with the Federal Aviation Administration urging "extreme caution" in flying at any altitude in Israeli airspace.

The U.S. State Department has issued advisories for the region, warning against travel to Gaza and urging increased caution in visiting Israel and the West Bank.