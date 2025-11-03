Government shutdown live updates as funding impasse nears record for longest ever
What to know on Day 34 of the government shutdown:
- The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon and is not currently scheduled to vote on a House-passed measure to fund the government. The government shutdown is on track to become the longest in history on Tuesday, when it would eclipse the 2018-2019 funding lapse.
- The Trump administration faces a deadline to respond Monday after two federal judges said it must tap into contingency funds to make payments for food stamps under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The SNAP benefits that roughly 42 million Americans rely on faced a funding shortfall on Saturday amid the shutdown.
- President Trump continued to urge the Senate over the weekend to do away with the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold needed to advance most legislation, which would allow Republicans to fund the government without Democratic votes. In an interview on "60 Minutes," the president said his plan to end the shutdown is to "keep voting," and, "If [Democrats] don't vote, that's their problem."
- Some senators have forecasted a possible end to the shutdown this week, as Republicans argue that Democrats may be willing to relent after Tuesday's elections. Democrats argue the pressure will be on the GOP due to the rising health insurance premiums, with new prices now visible after open enrollment on the Affordable Care Act marketplace began over the weekend.
Johnson defends Trump administration's SNAP funding stance
At his press conference at the Capitol, House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the administration's stance on funding SNAP benefits, arguing there are "legal impediments" to using a contingency fund for the food aid.
The Louisiana Republicans said "the president is desperate for SNAP benefits to flow to the American citizens who desperately rely upon it." But he said it's "more complicated" than simply funding the benefits with the contingency funds, which he said are intended for things like hurricanes.
"The way we always understood it was, the contingency fund could not be used legally if the underlying fund were suspended," Johnson added. "You have two courts, two liberal courts, Obama judges who've said, no, that's not right, get them paid. Well, it's more complicated than that."
He said that the $5.2 billion in the contingency fund wouldn't fully cover the $9 billion needed to pay full benefits for November, requiring the government to calculate partial benefits: "It's not as easy as hitting, go, send, on a computer. You've got to go through and recalculate partial payments to the 42 million recipients on the program."
The speaker noted that Mr. Trump isn't appealing the ruling from two federal judges last week, who directed the administration to tap into contingency funds to make the payments. He said Mr. Trump "wants SNAP to be done, but he doesn't see the mechanism to do it."
Johnson reiterated that "the easiest way to get full SNAP payments to everybody who's eligible is for the Democrats to come in here and vote to reopen the government on a clean, non-partisan CR."
What the Senate is voting on today
The Senate is not currently scheduled to vote on the House-passed measure to reopen the government today.
The Senate convenes at 3 p.m. with a procedural vote on a judicial nomination set for 5:30 p.m., according to Majority Whip John Barrasso's office.
Senators eye possible end to shutdown this week
Some senators have forecasted a possible end to the shutdown this week, pointing to new opportunities for each side to relent.
Republicans have argued that Democrats may be willing to reopen the government after Tuesday's elections. Meanwhile, Democrats say Republicans will face pressure to negotiate on their health care demands due to the rising health insurance premiums. New prices are visible after open enrollment on the Affordable Care Act marketplace began over the weekend.
A planned recess in the Senate next week is added incentive for senators to resolve the standoff. And lawmakers say the president's return to Washington also increases the likelihood of a resolution, since the White House would likely be involved in any talks to reach an agreement.
Trump administration faces deadline today to respond on funding SNAP benefits
The Trump administration faces a noon deadline to respond after two federal judges said it must tap into contingency funds to make payments for food stamps under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, in recent days.
Roughly 42 million Americans rely on the SNAP benefits, which faced a funding shortfall on Saturday amid the shutdown.
U.S. District Judge John McConnell in Rhode Island ordered the Trump administration to pay the food aid in full by Monday and to report to the court by noon regarding the status of the distribution.
Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that he was asking for clarification from the court on funding SNAP during the shutdown. He said if the court provides appropriate legal direction, "it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay."
Trump blames shutdown on Democrats, says Congress should "keep voting"
In an interview that aired Sunday on "60 Minutes," President Trump placed the blame for the ongoing government shutdown on Democrats and said his plan to end the standoff is to "keep voting."
"The Republicans are voting almost unanimously to end it, and the Democrats keep voting against ending it," Mr. Trump said. "You know, they've never had this. This has happened like 18 times before. The Democrats always voted for an extension, always saying, 'Give us an extension, we'll work it out.'"
He said Democrats have become "crazed lunatics" who have "lost their way."
Democrats are seeking an extension to expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits as a condition for their support to reopen the government.
Read more here and watch more of Norah O'Donnell's interview here.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says airport delays are "going to get worse" as shutdown drags on
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that airport delays are "going to get worse" as the government shutdown drags on and air traffic controllers go unpaid.
"I think the real consequence is, what kind of rolling delays do you have throughout the system, right?" Duffy said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." "We've seen problems at L.A., in Dallas, in D.C., Boston, Atlanta. And so I think it's only going to get worse."
Read more here.
Trump again calls for Senate to end the filibuster
President Trump late Sunday called again for the Senate to do away with the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold needed to advance most legislation. The comments come after he urged Republicans late last week to take "the Nuclear Option" to reopen the government without Democratic votes.
"TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, NOT JUST FOR THE SHUTDOWN, BUT FOR EVERYTHING ELSE," Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
The calls from the president come as some on the party's right flank, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, have likewise urged Senate Republicans to change the upper chamber's rules to end the shutdown. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune favors preserving the filibuster, and a spokesperson said Friday that his position remains unchanged.
The president responded to Thune's position in an interview that aired on "60 Minutes" on Sunday, saying "I like John Thune. I think he's terrific, but I disagree with him on this point."
"The Republicans have to get tougher," the president said. "If we end the filibuster, we can do exactly what we want."
In the president's latest call to end the filibuster, he suggested that the move would benefit Republicans more broadly, saying "WE WILL GET ALL OF OUR COMMON SENSE POLICIES APPROVED (VOTER ID, ANYONE?) AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Mr. Trump also suggested that Democrats would take their first opportunity to do away with the filibuster.
"REMEMBER, THE DEMOCRATS WILL DO IT IMMEDIATELY, AS SOON AS THEY GET THE CHANCE," Mr. Trump said. "OUR DOING IT WILL NOT GIVE THEM THE CHANCE. REPUBLICANS, BE TOUGH AND SMART!"