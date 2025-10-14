Government shutdown live updates as Senate plans 8th vote to reopen government
What to know on Day 14 of the government shutdown:
- Democrats and Republicans remain locked in a stalemate over how to reopen the government on Day 14 of the shutdown, with another vote expected Tuesday evening.
- The Senate returns to Washington today and plans to vote for an eighth time on a House-passed measure to fund the government at 5:30 p.m. Because they have to reach a 60-vote threshold, Senate Republicans must win more support from Democrats to pass the measure. Democrats are demanding the extension of health insurance tax credits as a condition for their support, and have shown no sign of backing down from their position.
- President Trump said over the weekend that he was directing the Pentagon to "use all available funds to get our Troops PAID." Members of the military are due to be paid on Wednesday. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Coast Guard personnel will also receive paychecks this week. Other federal workers won't receive paychecks until the shutdown ends.
Jeffries blasts House GOP for being "on vacation" as House Democrats are set to gather
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries railed against House Republicans at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, accusing them of being "on vacation," while "House Democrats are on duty here in Washington, D.C."
"Democrats from all across the country will be here in person, meeting in just a few hours and throughout the week because we want to reopen the government," Jeffries said. "And the question has to be asked, why in the world are House Republicans still on vacation?"
House GOP leaders canceled votes this week, keeping the chamber out of session for another week after lawmakers approved a measure to fund the government last month. Republicans argue the House has already done its job, putting pressure on Senate Democrats to support the measure in the upper chamber. But Jeffries called House Democrats back to Washington this week. They're set to gather for a caucus meeting Tuesday evening.
Jeffries reiterated that Democrats are ready to negotiate, and remain committed to finding a bipartisan path forward to reopen the government and address health care concerns, but "there has to be a willingness amongst Republicans to actually have a conversation."
"We are open about having a good-faith discussion with our Republican colleagues to hear their ideas about reopening the government while at the same time decisively addressing the Republican health care crisis," Jeffries said.
Jeffries argued that the Republicans have a "credibility issue" when it comes to health care and the Affordable Care Act. He said Republicans have spent the last 15 years "trying to repeal and displace people off the Affordable Care Act."
"Which is why if we're going to resolve this issue, it can't just be a Republican wing and a prayer," Jeffries said, advocating for legislative action to extend the health insurance tax credits.
Capitol Police union calls on lawmakers to "start talking" to end shutdown
The union representing U.S. Capitol Police called on congressional Democrats and Republicans to start negotiating an end to the shutdown, noting officers are protecting them without pay.
"The longer the shutdown drags on, the harder it becomes for my officers. Banks and landlords do not give my officers a pass because we are in shutdown — they still expect to be paid. Unfortunately, Congress and the Administration are not in active negotiations, and everyone is waiting for the other side to blink. That is not how we are going to end this shutdown, and the sooner they start talking, the quicker we can end this thing," union chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement.
Papathanasiou said officers received a partial paycheck on Friday. Officers won't receive another until the shutdown ends.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen calls on Trump administration to negotiate and "stop attacking federal employees"
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland led a news conference on Tuesday outside the headquarters of the Office of Management and Budget with other lawmakers who represent Maryland and Virginia. The Democrats blasted Republicans and the White House for the shutdown and its impact on federal workers.
"When Donald Trump shuts down the federal government, the Maryland and Virginia delegation come together and step up," Van Hollen said, citing the high number of federal employees who live in the area.
Van Hollen lauded federal employees for how they "support our veterans, they help make sure our food and water is safe. They help develop treatments and cures to diseases that impact every American family, and the list goes on and on." He said when President Trump and OMB Director Russ Vought "viciously attack our federal employees, they are attacking the American people — that is what they are doing."
"And this shutdown is different from earlier ones," Van Hollen said, accusing the administration of "using this moment to terrorize these patriotic federal employees."
Layoffs that the Trump administration had warned would take place because of the shutdown began late last week. On Friday, the administration disclosed that seven agencies had begun issuing reduction-in-force notices to more than 4,000 workers.
"In previous shutdowns, federal workers got furloughed. They did not get fired," Van Hollen said.
"Firing and threatening to fire federal employees is part of the Trump administration's campaign to inflict trauma on our federal workforce," he added.
Van Hollen called on the administration to "stop attacking federal employees, stop attacking the American people, and start negotiating to reopen the federal government."
Military families worry about missed paychecks amid government shutdown
Naomi Pyle isn't sure if her husband's next paycheck from the U.S. Navy will arrive on Wednesday.
The couple, who are raising two children in San Diego, California, were already struggling to make ends meet before the government shut down on October 1, Pyle, 30, told CBS News, adding that the family won't be able to cover all of their expenses if he doesn't get paid on time.
President Trump last week sought to allay such concerns, writing on social media that his administration had "identified funds" to pay military service members and directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to ensure paychecks go out on Oct. 15 as scheduled. While the president did not offer additional details, the White House Office of Management and Budget told the Associated Press it would use Pentagon research and development funds to pay troops "in the event the funding lapse continues past October 15th."
Still, for some service member families, even the possibility of missing a single paycheck is fueling concerns about money.
"We were already living paycheck to paycheck, so this doesn't help at all," Pyle told CBS News. "We have to pick and choose which bills to pay now."
Read more here.
Johnson says "I don't have anything to negotiate" as he refuses to bring House back
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said he does not plan to change his shutdown strategy, saying at his daily news conference that "I don't have anything to negotiate."
"We're not playing games. They're playing a game," he said.
The House has been out of session since Sept. 19, when it passed the GOP measure to fund the government until Nov. 21. Johnson has repeatedly extended the break, arguing that the House has done its job and it's up to Senate Democrats to provide the handful of votes needed to end the shutdown. But Senate Democrats remain dug in on their demand for Republicans to negotiate on the expiring Affordable Care Act enhanced subsidies.
House GOP leadership continued to hammer Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, ahead of the upper chamber's eighth vote on the House-passed measure.
Johnson said Schumer's refusal to support the continuing resolution "is plainly and simply an exercise in image rehabilitation" with the leftwing base, arguing Schumer is trying to fend off a primary challenge from the left.
"He is the broken status quo," Johnson said.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, added: "Our country deserves a whole lot better than what we're getting from the failed leadership. And Speaker Johnson said, maybe it's because Chuck Schumer has been around too long and wants to hold onto the old way of doing things."
Senate set to vote on advancing GOP funding bill at 5:30 p.m.
The Senate is reconvening at 3 p.m., and will take a procedural vote on the House-passed GOP funding bill at 5:30 p.m., according to a notice from Majority Whip John Barrasso's office.
In previous rounds of voting, the chamber has also taken votes on whether to advance the Democrats' version of a funding bill. But Barrasso's notice made no mention of considering the Democratic bill this time around.
House Democrats to meet today while House remains out of session this week
The House hasn't been in session since Sept. 19, after passing a measure to fund the government until Nov. 21. And the House is still on recess this week after GOP leadership canceled votes. Republicans say the lower chamber has already done its job and is continuing to pressure the Senate to pass the bill.
Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called House Democrats back to Washington this week, writing in a letter to colleagues Saturday that they would return to Washington and meet Tuesday evening to "discuss the path forward."
Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both New York Democrats, say the way to resolve the shutdown is through negotiations between congressional leaders and the White House. Republicans contend there's nothing to negotiate, since the House has already passed a measure to keep the government funded.
Jeffries reiterated his position on MSNBC Monday, saying Republican leaders "need to sit down and negotiate" to reopen the government, saying they have "basically gone radio silent" since the White House meeting ahead of the shutdown.
"Republicans are nowhere to be found," Jeffries said. "They literally are not in Washington and have not been in Washington for the last several weeks and have no intention of being there this week."
Senate set to vote for eighth time on House-passed measure to fund the government
The Senate is returning to Washington Tuesday afternoon and is expected to hold a procedural vote in the evening on a House-passed measure to fund the government, trying again to end the impasse after the bill repeatedly fell short of the 60 votes needed last week.
Republicans have attempted to peel off enough Democrats to push through a House-passed measure to keep the government funded until Nov. 21. But they've been unable to pick up any new support from Democrats since just before the shutdown began. In the Senate, 60 votes are needed to advance most measures, and with only 53 Republicans in the Senate, support from Democrats is essential.
Just one Democrat initially crossed the aisle to support the bill in a vote last month. But on the next vote on Sept. 30, two more joined Republicans. One Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, has consistently voted against the measure to fund the government. Five more Democrats are needed to advance the measure.
But Tuesday's vote marks a change in approach: it's the first time the chamber will take a vote on the legislation that passed the House without also voting on a competing measure from Democrats. The Democrats' bill would fund the government until Oct. 31 and includes an extension of the expiring health insurance tax credits.
Noem says Coast Guard will be paid this week
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Coast Guard personnel will receive paychecks this week from funds in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" that passed earlier this year.
Over the weekend, President Trump directed the Pentagon to pay military personnel despite the government shutdown, but the Coast Guard falls under the purview of the Department of Homeland Security.
"President Trump did not want any of our military to go without pay as a result of Democrats' political theater, and we at DHS worked out an innovative solution to make sure that didn't happen," Noem wrote Monday on X. "Thanks to President Trump's leadership and the One Big Beautiful Bill, the brave men and women of the US Coast Guard will not miss a paycheck this week as they continue to carry out their critical homeland security and military missions."
Noem did not disclose the source of the funding for the paychecks.