Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey square off for first debate

Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey square off for first debateget the free app
NORMAL, Ill. (CBS) -- Voters on Thursday night will get to see the candidates for Illinois governor go head-to-head for their first one-on-one debate.
As CSB 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the Thursday night debate is being held at Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University. It will be the first of two televised face-to-face debates.
The debate is a collaboration between AARP and ISU, and the majority of tickets went to students and voters over 50. Thus, people from two powerful voting blocs to submit questions and hear from the candidates in person ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
"We talked about issues of Social Security and financial security, and the impact of taxes," said Ryan Gruenenfelder, Director of Advocacy and Outreach for AARP, "and we thought those aren't just issues that are important to those generations – they're important to everybody."
Last Friday, Pritzker and Bailey took part in a 45-minute virtual forum, focusing on abortion, crime, and gun control.
Since winning their respective primaries last June, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican opponent Darren Bailey have been campaigning across the state – and harshly criticizing each other.
"There's certainly no love lost between these two candidates," said North Central College political expert Stephen Caliendo.
Caliendo expects the spatting to continue in this debate, but now, the candidates will also focus on getting their respective parties to the polls.
"It's a partisan atmosphere. It's an ideologically divisive atmosphere in our country right now. But remember, getting out the vote is the most important thing," Caliendo said. "It's not necessarily convincing people to vote for one or the other, but can you can get energized to make sure to go to the ballot?"
The debate begins at 7 p.m.