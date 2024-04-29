Family, colleagues gather to honor fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca at funeral

Family, colleagues gather to honor fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca at funeralget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) — Loved ones and colleagues will pay their final respects on Monday to fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca at a funeral service at St. Rita Cascia Shrine Chapel.
Visitation services were held Sunday afternoon at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home at 4727 W. 103rd St. in Oak Lawn. Chicago police also held a ceremonial goodbye for Huesca on Tuesday — which would have been his 31st birthday.
Huesca, a six-year veteran who worked with the Area 2 Priority Response Team, was shot and killed while returning home from his shift while still in uniform last Sunday.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 3 a.m. After touring the area, officers drove to the 3100 block of West 56th Street, where Huesca was found outside with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
Huesca's car was taken during the incident but has since been recovered. CPD Supt. Larry Snelling could not confirm whether the incident was the result of a carjacking.
He will receive full honors, as his death has been labeled a line-of-duty death.
Huesca is survived by his family, including his mother, father, sister, brother, uncles, and grandmother.