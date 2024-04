What emotional impact will funeral for Officer Luis Huesca have on CPD? Hundreds of Chicago police officers were gathering Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for the funeral of Officer Luis Huesca, who was shot and killed outside his home last week. Dr. Carrie Steiner, a clinical psychologist and former Chicago police officer, said it’s especially important for officers to check in with friends, family, pastors, or a mental health professional to help care for their own well-being.