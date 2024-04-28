Visitation held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mourners paid their respects Sunday afternoon to fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca a week after he was gunned down outside his home as he finished his shift. His family and colleagues are preparing to say goodbye as the manhunt to track down his killer continues.

The line of mourners outside the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn was steady all afternoon. Many of those paying their respects to Officer Luis Huesca are colleagues in the Chicago Police Department and first responders from multiple agencies from across the area.

It's a painful and emotional process that happens in the shadow of what has become an intense manhunt for his killer.

The man accused of murdering Officer Huesca is 22-year-old Xavier Tate Jr. He is charged with first-degree murder in an arrest warrant that was filed on Friday.

The reward leading to an arrest and conviction in the case now totals $100,000.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, Officer Huesca's family arrived at the visitation, where they were embraced by his colleagues and department leadership.

For the first time, the public heard from Huesca's mother, who appeared in a video shared on behalf of the Chicago Police Union. In it, she said getting justice will bring her and her family some relief from the unspeakable pain they are now coping with.

"I have no words to express how I'm feeling and how my family is feeling. This tragedy affects me so much to my family. We will never feel the same," Edith Huesca said.

Relatives also expressed their gratitude to the public for all the support and love they have received in the past week.

Sunday's visitation will last until 8 p.m. Then, on Monday, a funeral mass will take place at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 10 a.m., where Officer Huesca will be laid to rest with full honors.