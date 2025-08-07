Yidu Tech: Bridging Healthcare Gaps with AI-Powered Healthcare Ecosystem

Across the globe, disparities in medical resources and digital infrastructure have created significant variations in healthcare quality. The fragmentation of data systems, often referred to as "data silos," remains a major challenge. Over a decade ago, Yidu Tech set out with a bold mission, to make precision healthcare accessible to everyone, and has remained committed to this goal ever since.

Laying the data foundation: Driving healthcare innovation with AI

Today's global healthcare systems face complex challenges, including uneven resource allocation and inconsistent data standards. While developed regions continue to advance, underserved areas struggle with fragmented services and insufficient digital infrastructure. This results in poor continuity of care and inefficiencies in service delivery.

To overcome this, Yidu Tech has placed data standardization at the core of its strategy. By introducing internationally recognized clinical terminologies and diagnostic coding standards, Yidu Tech has built a unified data architecture, exemplified by YiduCore, which ensures consistency and interoperability across diverse healthcare data sources.

YiduCore has processed 6 billion authorized medical records to date. It has built a comprehensive disease knowledge graph that covers virtually all known human diseases, and, in collaboration with leading medical experts, has developed over 20 high-value specialized disease datasets —further solidifying the foundation for intelligent medical applications.

Building on this, Yidu Tech has developed an AI-powered medical assistant platform that facilitates real-time appointment scheduling, alleviating in-person congestion. Video consultations bridge geographical gaps and offer patients scientifically-grounded clinical recommendations. Furthermore, by automating routine health inquiries, the AI system aims to reduce healthcare professionals' workloads while enabling patients to receive timely, remote guidance—ultimately minimizing unnecessary clinic visits and significantly improving resource efficiency.

From China to the world: Illuminating a global smart health network

Yidu Tech has already established partnerships in China, Singapore, Brunei, Japan and the U.S. In Brunei in particular, the company, working alongside strong government backing and public health strategy, has successfully implemented a real-time national health management system, offering a scalable model for innovation in public healthcare. Looking ahead, Yidu Tech says it will continue to expand its global collaborations, co-developing integrated AI and healthcare solutions. It aims to localize and scale its intelligent health systems across various regions, promote scientific advancement through real-time data and empower new understanding and treatment pathways in life sciences.

Open collaboration, intelligent future: Building a new global health framework

Healthcare is inherently complex and multifaceted. Yidu Tech firmly believes that placing patients at the center—combined with robust AI infrastructure and global adaptability—is key to achieving truly sustainable healthcare. Through open collaboration and a data-driven technological ecosystem, Yidu Tech is working alongside global partners to build a more inclusive, intelligent health future where care is accessible and beneficial to all.