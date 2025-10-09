The Future of Private Capital Markets: How PitchBook Is Shaping Global Investing

This content was provided by Acumen Media for PitchBook.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

For decades, private capital was a black box, reserved for a select few. Investments happened behind closed doors, data was scarce and investors had little insight. Today, private capital has grown into a $15.5 trillion global ecosystem. From pension funds and school endowments to retirement portfolios, everyday investors are increasingly exposed to private equity, venture capital and private credit—whether they realize it or not.

As capital flows into these markets, the need for transparency has never been greater. That's where PitchBook comes in. Since 2007, the company has built a global platform that delivers comprehensive data, research and software on private equity, venture capital and private credit. PitchBook has become the pulse of private capital markets, giving investors the intelligence and insights they need to make smarter decisions.

Bringing transparency to private capital markets

Private markets have entered a defining era:

Outperformance: private equity has outperformed public benchmarks by more than 50 percentage points since 2014.

private equity has outperformed public benchmarks by more than 50 percentage points since 2014. Value creation: unicorns have grown from just over 100 in 2015 to nearly 800 today, valued above $3 trillion collectively.

unicorns have grown from just over 100 in 2015 to nearly 800 today, valued above $3 trillion collectively. Private credit surge: private credit has surpassed $1.8 trillion in assets under management.

private credit has surpassed $1.8 trillion in assets under management. Venture slowdown: after a decade of explosive growth, global venture capital investment contracted by more than 30% last year, sparking renewed focus on due diligence and disciplined capital deployment.

The reality is that investors need clearer benchmarks, sharper tools and trusted data to operate confidently as access broadens and complexity intensifies.

Meeting the moment with innovation

From AI-powered workflow tools and portfolio monitoring to proprietary benchmarks that track both private and public companies, PitchBook is building the infrastructure that enables investors to evaluate opportunities with greater speed and accuracy.

"Investor access is expanding rapidly, but so is the demand for clarity," said Nizar Tarhuni, EVP of research and market intelligence. "Our role is to help investors see the full picture, understand the drivers of performance and make smarter decisions in real time."

PitchBook's datasets spanning fundraising, valuations, secondaries and exits form the backbone of this innovation. The company is empowering institutions to measure performance more effectively and anticipate where markets are headed.

"PitchBook was created to solve customer needs, evolve as those needs transformed and build a great company rooted in strong values," said Rod Diefendorf, president and COO. "That combination of customer focus and culture continues to fuel our growth today."

With more than 3,000 employees across 11 offices worldwide, PitchBook combines deep subject expertise with a unique workplace culture, becoming synonymous with transparency and innovation in an asset class once defined by opacity.

The future of private capital markets

As private and public markets converge, transparency and accessibility will be the defining advantages.

"Many people are already participating in private markets, often without realizing it," said Joanna McGinley, EVP of strategic partnerships and initiatives. "The challenge now is ensuring investors at every level have access to the same quality of data and tools they expect in public markets."

Backed by Morningstar, PitchBook is democratizing access, sharpening investor intelligence and helping customers navigate changes to see the full picture, understand trends and make informed decisions.



