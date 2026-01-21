The AI Brain Transforming Enterprise Decisions





The $40 billion reality check

Even though companies have invested about $40 billion in generative AI projects, a new MIT report from 2025 says that 95% of AI pilots don't deliver measurable P&L results. This isn't a failure of technology, but an integration crisis that shows most businesses don't know how to use AI properly.

While companies use chatbots and productivity tools that create "Shadow AI" systems that aren't connected to IT governance, their main business operations remain slow, reactive, manual, and unable to keep pace with the market's rapid changes, resulting in increased operational risk with no business value.

Not Just Tools But an AI Brain

While MIT reports that only 5% of AI pilots successfully deliver tangible business value, Fetcherr is engineered to ensure our clients define that high-performing exception. Backed by Salesforce Ventures and Battery Ventures, we move beyond the role of a technology vendor to act as a true strategic partner. We don't just upgrade software; we transform how enterprises think, operate, and execute.

Fetcherr built what we call a Large Market Model (LMM), an AI brain that learns, simulates, and optimizes core operations. Each business gets its own model, which is trained only on its own data, competitive environment, and business goals. The system then learns about the organization's "unique market DNA," including how sensitive prices are to changes in demand, quantifies risk exposure, and automatically executes the optimal response.

Decision Intelligence That Drives Instant Action

The LMM connects directly to enterprise resource planning platforms, pricing engines, and inventory management systems, acting as the operating system for business departments. In real life, this means that the system connects to booking systems, demand forecasting tools, and competitive intelligence platforms, creating a feedback loop that learns from every transaction.

The Model of Strategic Partners

The MIT findings show that successful AI implementations require strategic partnerships rather than vendor relationships. Fetcherr serves as the strategic partner, working with C-suite executives to deliver solutions that meet the business' needs, whether that means maximizing market share, optimizing yield, or finding the right balance between revenue growth and operational efficiency.

Fetcherr's LMM "glass box" approach to explainability is essential. It gives executives clear reasons for every choice, showing not only what was done but also why, what other options were considered, and which risks were avoided. In high-stakes industries where regulatory oversight and fiduciary responsibility are most critical, this transparency is necessary for compliance, accountability, and trust.

P&L Impact that has been Proven at the Enterprise Level

The aviation industry has been a testing ground, with major airlines like Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, WestJet, and Azul using Fetcherr's technology as strategic partners. This has had a real impact on their bottom line, with double-digit revenue growth, significant improvements in operational efficiency, and less exposure to the risks of demand volatility and competitive pricing.

The AI-Centralized Business

Fetcherr's vision is to solve the fragmentation problem that's making it hard for businesses to use AI, enabling them to optimize their operations across the board by treating the LMM as a single intelligence layer that connects pricing, inventory, capacity, scheduling, and resource allocation, which ultimately eliminates silos and reduces operational risk.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.