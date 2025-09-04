Powering tomorrow: unpacking the energy transition in ""The heartbeat of our societies – Transitioning towards a clean energy future"" from Wärtsilä

This content was provided by Acumen Media for Wärtsilä.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

Our modern world runs on energy, from brewing morning tea to advanced digital technologies. This fundamental need is now intertwined with an urgent global demand for energy that is clean, affordable and reliably available 24/7, 365 days a year. This critical juncture is the focus of "The Heartbeat of Our Societies," a documentary from global technology group Wärtsilä, exploring the ongoing energy transition and innovative solutions for an affordable, reliable and sustainable energy future.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets, emphasizing sustainability to improve environmental and economic performance.

The film establishes energy as the "heartbeat of our societies," underscoring its essential role in homes, economies and global progress. It addresses rising global demand driven by urbanization, extreme weather impacting energy use and the growing electricity demands of AI and cloud computing, all requiring green generation. Amidst recent global crises and blackouts, nations recognize the imperative for more flexible and resilient power systems. Wärtsilä is positioned to meet this global challenge through innovation and technological expertise.

The critical role of balancing technologies

"The Heartbeat of Our Societies" delves into the often-overlooked necessity of balancing technologies, such as balancing engines and energy storage, in the energy transition. While renewable energy sources like solar and wind offer the lowest cost of electricity, their intermittent nature creates a need for consistent, reliable power.

The documentary highlights two crucial tools: flexible power generation, such as Wärtsilä's fast-starting grid balancing engine power plants and Wärtsilä's energy storage solutions. These solutions are complementary, with balancing engine power handling longer periods and batteries managing short-term needs. This optimal balance between energy supply and demand is key to building firm, resilient grid stability, ensuring reliable power for households and industry.

A proven path to a green energy future

The film moves from theory to tangible evidence, showcasing how Wärtsilä's global power system modelling demonstrates a proven path to reliable, low-emission energy systems. This involves creating virtual maps of electricity systems, using simulation software and public data to determine the optimal mix of renewable energy and balancing power.

Analysis reveals that incorporating engine power plants alongside renewables and energy storage leads to significant cost savings and faster CO2 reductions compared to a renewables-only approach. This results in a low cost, low emission, highly efficient and highly flexible power system.

Ultimately, "The Heartbeat of Our Societies" delivers a confident and hopeful message: a 100% renewable, reliable and affordable energy future is within reach, and the necessary technologies exist today. The journey involves scaling renewables, integrating balancing solutions, phasing out legacy systems and adopting sustainable, carbon-neutral or zero-carbon fuels for flexible engines.

Wärtsilä's fuel-flexible engines, energy storage solutions and global expertise position it as a trusted partner in the energy transition. The documentary concludes with a powerful call to action, emphasising that the energy transition hinges not on future breakthroughs, but on the decisions and actions taken today.