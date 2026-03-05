Konfío: Powering the Growth of Mexico's Small Businesses

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of Mexico's economy, representing the majority of businesses and a vital source of employment and innovation. Yet for decades, access to financial services for these entrepreneurs has been limited, slow, and often misaligned with their real needs. Konfío was created to change that reality.

Founded in 2013 by David Arana and Francisco Padilla, Konfío emerged with a clear mission: to empower Mexican entrepreneurs by giving them fair, fast, and transparent access to the financial tools they need to grow. From its beginnings, the company recognized that technology and data could fundamentally transform how small businesses interact with finance.

At the core of Konfío's model is a deep understanding of SMEs. By leveraging advanced data analytics and proprietary technology, Konfío evaluates businesses beyond traditional credit metrics, enabling faster decision-making and more inclusive access to credit. This approach has allowed thousands of entrepreneurs to invest in inventory, manage cash flow, hire talent, and scale their operations with confidence.

But Konfío's impact goes beyond financing. The company has built a comprehensive ecosystem of financial solutions designed to simplify and strengthen day-to-day business operations — from credit and payments to tools that help entrepreneurs operate more efficiently and with greater control. Each product is designed with a single goal: to reduce friction so business owners can focus on what truly matters — running and growing their companies.

In a country where entrepreneurship often requires resilience and courage, Konfío positions itself as a long-term partner to business owners. By combining technology with a human-centered approach, the company seeks not only to close financial gaps, but to foster trust, stability, and sustainable growth across the SME sector.

As Mexico's economy continues to evolve, Konfío remains committed to its founding vision: to be the financial ally that believes in entrepreneurs, backs their ambitions, and helps turn effort into lasting progress.