Driving the future of color transformation with Behr Paint Company

Born in a California garage, Behr Paint Company has grown into one of North America's leading paint companies through an enduring commitment to quality, innovation and trust. Today, Behr goes beyond covering walls—it inspires confidence and empowers both DIYers and professionals to transform spaces and reimagine what's possible.

Color has always been at the core of Behr. Informed by global research, cultural shifts and customer insights, the brand treats color as a language of mood and transformation.

Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color at Behr Paint Company, said, "We don't just create colors; we create moods. Each hue is carefully considered not only for how it looks on the wall, but for how it makes people feel in the room."

This philosophy shapes Behr's Color of the Year and Color Trends palettes, which are designed to ignite creativity while making the process of choosing color feel less overwhelming.

That consumer-first mindset also fuels Behr's approach to innovation. With nearly 40% of consumers hesitant to begin a project because they can't choose a color, Behr set out to simplify the process. Partnering with Google Cloud, the brand introduced ChatHUE™—an AI-powered tool that delivers personalized, seamless color recommendations. By combining decades of expertise with data-driven insights, Behr helps consumers move from "color stuck" to color confident, transforming one of the biggest barriers in home improvement into a spark of inspiration.

"We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology within the paint industry—empowering consumers to bring their creative visions to life through the transformative power of color," said Andy Lopez, SVP of marketing at Behr Paint Company.

At Behr, innovation also means reimagining how products are made—developing next-generation formulations that deliver trusted performance with a lighter footprint. The launch of BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® ECOMIX™ takes that commitment further. Made with 20% plant-based* ingredients, this new paint and primer offers the same long-lasting, durable finish as the BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® line, while setting a new benchmark for sustainable innovation. USDA Certified Biobased, ECOMIX™ reflects Behr's belief that the highest-quality products can also be more environmentally friendly.

Behr Paint Company's 45-year exclusive partnership with The Home Depot has made it one of the most visible and accessible brands in North America, delivering trusted paint colors and professional-grade solutions to millions of households and job sites. For more than 75 years, Behr has built its legacy on trust, transformation and doing the right thing—a commitment that extends beyond products and retail to its people and communities. Through initiatives like Behr Cares and recognition as a top workplace, the company sustains a culture that empowers careers, strengthens communities and lives its mission to make life more colorful.

*This product contains a minimum of 20% plant-based ingredients, verified through third party lab testing in accordance with ASTM D6866.