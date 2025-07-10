Cerity Partners Unifies Financial Services, Delivering Smarter Wealth Management

This content was provided by Acumen Media for Cerity Partners.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

By combining independent advice with a full spectrum of wealth management services, Cerity Partners is helping clients turn complexity into opportunity.

Under the leadership of partner, president and CEO Kurt Miscinski, Cerity Partners is tackling a longstanding challenge in the industry: how to provide truly comprehensive and coordinated financial guidance to a wide range of clients—from high-net-worth individuals and families to corporations and nonprofit organizations—with a level of alignment, objectivity and service integration that sets them apart from many traditional wealth management firms.

"We exist to enhance the financial well-being of our clients, our colleagues and our communities," said Miscinski. "That requires more than just financial expertise; it requires long-term vision."

Instead of the fragmented approach many clients endure, often involving several disconnected service providers, Cerity Partners offers a unified team that collaborates on almost every aspect of a client's financial life. For individuals and families, the firm's service model covers investment management, retirement planning, estate and gift planning, tax planning and preparation, and insurance and risk management. The firm also provides a full complement of services for corporations, including corporate venture capital solutions, retirement plan consulting, financial planning benefits for employees and change management support. Cerity Partners has an outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) practice providing premier institutions with effective fiduciary oversight and investment expertise.

This broad and integrated offering, commitment to fiduciary standards, as the Cerity Partners name was inspired by the word "sincerity" and exceptional personalized service have gained the attention and respect of some of the industry's most discerning and knowledgeable people. According to a 2024 Lippincott brand survey, Cerity Partners boasts an almost unheard-of Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72 among its high-net-worth clients.

The firm has capitalized on its recipe for success, growing to $124 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of May 2025 through organic development and strategic mergers, enabling it to scale and expand its range of financial services and specialists without losing its client-centric approach.

"We've been building a firm that will endure the test of time, a firm that's not only strong today but one that's built for future generations," Miscinski said.

Central to that strategy is the firm's investment in people and tools. Through Cerity Partners University, advisors receive ongoing training, while colleagues are equipped with advanced technology to serve clients better.

"Every day I wake up excited by the work we do, the colleagues I collaborate with and the impact we make," said Claire O'Keefe, a partner at the firm.

That steadfast commitment to impact is key to Miscinski's vision for Cerity Partners' future. In an industry often driven by quarterly results, the CEO is building a 100-year firm by hewing closely to its mission. "Ultimately, we're here to empower clients to live with greater clarity, confidence and purpose," he said. "Together, we're building something enduring."