How Gravie is Shaping the Future of Employer-Sponsored Health Benefits

As millions of Americans brace for significant spikes in their health insurance premiums in 2026, the pressures facing the country's small and midsize businesses have become a central part of the national conversation. Rising drug prices, worldwide tariffs, and widening affordability gaps are making it harder than ever for smaller companies to compete for talent and offer coverage that actually benefits employees.

While complex, the problem is clear. Traditional group health insurance has become too costly, too complicated, and too rigid for SMBs to manage effectively. Now these SMBs, employing more than 60 million Americans stuck in dated, costly health plans, are increasingly turning to alternatives like ICHRA and level funding.

Innovative models for small business health benefits

At the center of this shift is Gravie's modern approach to health benefits. Since 2013, the Minneapolis-based company has built a model that blends technology, service and innovative plan design engineered specifically for the needs of smaller organizations.

"Small and midsize companies in the United States today are at the end of their rope with the offerings they've had historically in health insurance," said Steve Wolin, Gravie's CEO. "What we're doing at Gravie is bringing them an arsenal of solutions, from level-funded health plans to an ICHRA platform, that allow them to better manage these costs and give their employees better access to the healthcare system."

Wolin describes ICHRA—short for Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement—as "one of the most transformative changes to employer-sponsored benefits in decades." ICHRA allows an employee to enroll in a marketplace health plan of their choosing using pre-tax contributions from their employer, giving workers more autonomy and flexibility and their employers more predictable, sustainable cost control. ICHRA adoption among SMBs grew 52% in 2024, with participation expected to reach 11 million by 2029.

"We're seeing widespread exploration and adoption across both public- and private-sector organizations, from counties and school districts to health care systems and service industries," said Mimi Sibley, General Manager of Gravie ICHRA™.

Alongside ICHRA, Gravie also offers employers a suite of level-funded health plans, which allow companies to reap the advantages of self-insurance, like their larger peers, while limiting the risk through integrated stop-loss coverage. Its flagship product, Comfort, removes copays and

deductibles on common health services, complementing the flexibility that ICHRAs bring to the market.

Forging a more equitable future for SMBs

The need to make health benefits more affordable and accessible to small and midsize businesses has never been greater, as increasing costs have made quality coverage unsustainable for the millions of Americans they employ. As 2026 approaches, Gravie's innovations point toward a future where employers of all sizes can offer high-quality coverage—and where workers can access the care they need without unnecessary barriers.

