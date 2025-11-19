Catalight's Proven Value-Based Care Model Succeeds in Improving Access and Cost Sustainability in the Behavioral Health Industry

In 2017, Catalight made the bold decision to transition to value-based care, resulting in improved access to autism services and quality of care, a model that's still extremely rare in U.S. behavioral health. The move was, in part, to address skyrocketing healthcare costs in the U.S. but, more importantly, it was a philosophical shift designed to put patients and families at the center of care.

The non-profit recognized that the traditional fee-for-service system, which pays providers for the number of hours billed rather than outcomes achieved, was driving costs upward without necessarily improving quality of life.

"A fee-for-service model, which is based on volume, doesn't take into account what the patient really needs," said Catalight CEO Susan Armiger.

Catalight's adoption of value-based care—a quality over quantity approach—offered a new guiding principle centered on wellbeing and the innovation of personalized interventions that has opened access to care. Today, amid ever-increasing autism prevalence that has left a shortage of qualified clinicians and wait times that can stretch over a year, Catalight provides a diagnostic assessment and a path to treatment within 10 days of referral in 93% of their cases.

The transition was rooted in a belief that healthcare should be equitable, timely and tailored to meaningful goals created by families.

"We fundamentally believe two things," said Catalight executive vice president of operations Trent Iden. "First of all, value-based care is the future. The second, and more important, reason to us is we believe that it benefits the families."

The philosophy led Catalight to develop parent-mediated programs that empower caregivers to integrate behavioral strategies into their daily routines wherever they are. Understanding that parents are the most committed and constant part of their child's life, Catalight clinicians often use a "teach to fish" method that gives them tools to become a more confident parent and supporter of their autistic child.

Over the past decade, Catalight's model has shown that better outcomes and lower costs can go hand in hand. Partnerships have demonstrated improved communication, reduced family stress and a 30% reduction in care costs—all while maintaining high patient satisfaction.

Value-based care remains extremely rare in behavioral health, where many providers still rely on high-hour models rooted in standards set forth in 1987. Catalight's approach challenges the assumption that "more is better," instead prioritizing individualized goals, holistic family wellbeing and meaningful outcomes.

"If we saw broader adoption in value-based care, we'd see more meaningful outcomes for families and a more holistic, yet personalized, approach," Iden said.

As healthcare costs continue to rise and a shortage of more than 100,000 healthcare workers looms by 2028, Catalight's model offers a replicable solution.

"If you drive up the quality of care and you deliver it in an individualized way, you are driving down the cost of care," said Armiger.

Catalight's experience proves that value-based care isn't just theory—it's a scalable, sustainable model that can improve lives while easing the financial pressures on the healthcare system.

For an industry at a crossroads, it's a compelling case for change.