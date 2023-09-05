Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For September 5, 2023

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones resolves weapons charges with plea deal; Hate group signs found outside Black-owned businesses in Oak Bluffs; Brockton Public Schools identifies areas where overspending caused $14 million deficit; Latest forecast.
