Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For October 9, 2022

Man and woman found dead at home in Kingston; Two women killed when their rideshare was rear-ended by a tow truck on I-93; Bailey Zappe leads Patriots to blowout win in first NFL start; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.