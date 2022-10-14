Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For October 14, 2022

Teachers in Haverhill and Malden vote to strike on Monday; Middlesex DA will review all cases involving suspended Woburn officer; Groton school dismissed early because so many kids were sick; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.