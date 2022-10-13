Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For October 13, 2022

Woburn police officer on leave accused of helping to plan the Charlottesville rally; Newton North High School senior killed in Needham crash; First responders honored for rescuing man from under car in July; Latest forecast.
