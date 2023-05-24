Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For May 24, 2023

Student charged with stabbing 16-year-old classmate at Lynn Classical High; Man accused of stabbing a co-worker in Mattapan pleads not guilty; Boston City Council approves new district map; Latest forecast.
