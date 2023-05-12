Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For May 12, 2023

Two children hurt in stabbing outside of Brockton High School; 5 people injured in incident involving Amtrak equipment at Readville Station; Additional Taylor Swift Commuter Rail tickets sell out in 90 seconds; Latest forecast.
