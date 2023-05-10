Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For May 10, 2023

Acton Police think vehicle break-ins may be linked to national theft ring; Demolition expected to begin Thursday on Newburyport chemical facility; Setback in push to sell lottery tickets online in Massachusetts; Latest forecast.
