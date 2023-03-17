Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For March 17, 2023

MBTA optimistic that it will lift some speed restrictions on the Green Line Saturday; New evidence revealed as suspect is charged in Roxbury shooting; Red Sox planning Jerry Garcia, Harry Potter and Sesame Street theme nights; Latest forecast.
