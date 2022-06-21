Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For June 21, 2022

Young children now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines; New video shows empty Red Line cars rolling through Braintree station; City says Charlestown pool is unsafe, closed after decades of postponed repairs; Latest forecast.
