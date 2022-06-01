Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For June 1, 2022

Jury finds Louis Coleman guilty in kidnapping death of Jassy Correia; Cyber attack against Boston Children's Hospital stopped by FBI; Ceremony held to rededicate Shaw Memorial on Boston Common; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.