WBZ Evening News Update For January 9, 2022

I-Team sources: Search at garbage facility in Peabody connected to missing mom case; Federal safety officials investigate deadly construction accident at MGH; Work underway on community mural honoring MLK Jr. & Coretta Scott King; Latest forecast.
