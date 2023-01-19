Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update for January 19

Manchester, NH man arrested for burning & assaulting a 7-year-old; Boston may make part of Copley Square into a permanent pedestrian park; Regal Cinemas closing 39 locations, including theaters at Fenway & in Concord, NH; Latest forecast.
