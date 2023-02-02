Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For February 2

Latest on dangerously cold weather ahead; Boston Public Schools closed Friday because of the cold; Pedestrian seriously hurt in a crash in Needham; Gov. Maura Healey reaffirms promises to fix MBTA after ride on the Red Line.
