WBZ Evening News Update For December 15, 2022

Teen grazed by a bullet in Jamaica Plain; Drug sniffing K9s sweep Revere High School following fentanyl incident; Gov. Chris Sununu bans TikTok from New Hampshire state government devices; Latest forecast.
