Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For August 3, 2022

MBTA shutting down Orange Line service for 30 days starting August 19th for repairs; Three suspicious deaths under investigation in Northfield, NH; Christian flag flying at Boston City Hall following Supreme Court decision; Latest forecast.
