Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For August 29, 2022

Purse snatcher arrested after stabbing & biting a good Samaritan trying to stop him; Cambridge officer accused in a drunken crash is now on paid leave; Overnight lane closures on Route 1 south over Tobin Bridge begin; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.