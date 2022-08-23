Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For August 23, 2022

MBTA reports two derailments during Orange Line repair work; Breakheart Reservation will remain closed until further notice due to brush fire; Patriots begin joint practices with the Raiders in Las Vegas this week; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.