WBZ Evening News Update For August 22, 2023

State Police Search in Peabody finds nothing in Ana Walshe case; Medical Examiner says the Obama's personal chef died from "accidental drowning"; Wegmans customers will receive refunds after being charged double on August 16; Latest forecast.
