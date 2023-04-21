Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For April 21, 2023

Coast Guard calls off search for fisherman missing off the coast of Cape Ann; Incident at the Bristol County House of Corrections ends with inmates handcuffed; Supreme Court preserves women’s access to abortion drug; Latest forecast.
