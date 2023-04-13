Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For April 13, 2023

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard is accused of leaking top secret documents; Student finds needle on Dorchester school playground; New England Aquarium welcomes a new baby African penguin chick; Latest forecast.
