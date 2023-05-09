Watch CBS News

WBZ Afternoon News Update for May 9

Boston Police investigating after body discovered on Long Wharf; Tractor trailer spills polyurethane on I-95 in Weston; MBTA seeking help in identifying suspect accused of open and gross lewdness; Highs of 80 degrees expected this weekend
