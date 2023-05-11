Watch CBS News

WBZ Afternoon News Update for May 11

COVID public health emergency in Massachusetts ends after more than three years; Sagamore Bridge construction ends early; MSPCA asking for donations to help stray puppy in need of costly surgery; Some showers expected ahead of a beautiful weekend
