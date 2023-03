Select MBTA speed restrictions lifted; Postal worker robber; Maine man arrested for murder for hire; Slight precipitation ahead of Tuesday's storm.

WBZ Afternoon News Update for March 10 Select MBTA speed restrictions lifted; Postal worker robber; Maine man arrested for murder for hire; Slight precipitation ahead of Tuesday's storm.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On