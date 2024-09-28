The ReMix - Silents Synced, Fall Fest, Boston Moms, Labyrinth: In Concert, Be Inclusive In this week's The ReMix, we look at a new effort to resurrect silent era films. Josh Frank has launched Silents Synced which takes Nosferatu and pairs it with new visuals and a soundtrack of Radiohead's Kid A and Amnesiac. Lauren Johnson from High Street Place talks about Fall Fest in Boston and all the great offerings from the festival. Meghan Block of Boston Moms has a new offering called Mombership. An online spot to bring moms together. Labyrinth: In Concert is coming to New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Where you can see it and why the creator says it's like seeing Labyrinth for the first time. Be Inclusive, a Walpole organization is bring the community together and helping those underrepresented. Silents Synced 00:00:00 - 00:03:30 Fall Fest 00:03:31 - 00:07:53 Mombership 00:07:54 - 00:15:00 Labyrinth: In Concert 00:15:01 - 00:16:48 Be Inclusive: 00:16:49 - 00:22:04