The ReMix - Silents Synced, Fall Fest, Boston Moms, Labyrinth: In Concert, Be Inclusive
In this week's The ReMix, we look at a new effort to resurrect silent era films. Josh Frank has launched Silents Synced which takes Nosferatu and pairs it with new visuals and a soundtrack of Radiohead's Kid A and Amnesiac.
Lauren Johnson from High Street Place talks about Fall Fest in Boston and all the great offerings from the festival.
Meghan Block of Boston Moms has a new offering called Mombership. An online spot to bring moms together.
Labyrinth: In Concert is coming to New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Where you can see it and why the creator says it's like seeing Labyrinth for the first time.
Be Inclusive, a Walpole organization is bring the community together and helping those underrepresented.
