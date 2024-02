A man wanted in a series of package thefts in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood was arrested early Thursday morning. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.

Police arrest Back Bay burglary suspect A man wanted in a series of package thefts in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood was arrested early Thursday morning. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On