Patriots 1st Down: Can the New England O-Line contain Nick Bosa and the 49ers pass rush? Steve Burton and Mike Reiss discuss the upcoming Patriots-49ers matchup in San Francisco, which could include ANOTHER different starting offensive line for New England. Will they have any chance to slow down a pass rusher like Nick Bosa? And how long can Jacoby Brissett last at quarterback with all the big hits he's taking? Burton and Reiss break it all down!