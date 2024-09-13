Watch CBS News

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to driving impaired in New Yrk

Singer Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to driving impaired in New York. The boy band singer-turned-solo star and actor appeared in Sag Harbor Village Court to enter a new plea to the lesser charge. The judge sentenced Timberlake to a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, and 25 hours of community service at the nonprofit of his choosing. During the proceedings Timberlake remained standing throughout and gave a statement in which he expressed remorse for his actions. He said he grew up in a small town and appreciated the kind of strain his arrest has made on Sag Harbor. He said he has had a lot of time to reflect on his actions.
