Haircuts to benefit Boston Children's Hospital Heart Center This weekend, nearly 30 salons from around Boston will perform haircuts to benefit Boston Children's Hospital Heart Center. The owner of Stilisti salon, Marisa Marino discussed the effort with Breana Pitts. Main website: https://www.hairraising.org/ Participating salons list: https://www.hairraising.org/find-a-salon Donate link: https://tinyurl.com/yc5nwpym Registration link: https://www.hairraising.org/salon-register