Boston-based performers JVK and Cakeswagg set to put on shows in Lowell and Cambridge Boston-based performers JVK and Cakeswagg will be performing tonight. Both are coming off performances at Boston Calling Music Festival last spring. To kick off their national tour, JVK will be Taffeta Hall in Lowell tonight at 8pm. The Roxbury native, Cakeswagg is celebrating her new album Michelin Star by performing at The Middle East Sonia tonight at 7pm