Young voters are concerned about Joe Biden as the chosen Democratic candidate

BOSTON -- After another bad showing from President Joe Biden, young voters are more concerned than ever that they may be left without a good choice in November. But will they still show up to the polls?

Young Voters

Come November, Nik Streit will take his right to vote seriously. "We are in a position of extreme privilege to exercise our civic duty," he said.

But the recent college graduate admitted that it won't be easy. "It's just kind of whoever is going to mess up the least," he said.

Streit said he was discouraged after watching President Biden struggle during the presidential debate and again at a recent NATO event.

Biden slip-up

Biden incorrectly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zlenesky as Russian President Putin, and mistook his own Vice President -- and running mate -- for his political opponent Donald Trump.

"I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I think she's not qualified to be president," Biden said in the recent press conference.

Streit said that it is "disheartening" that the 2024 presidential candidates were the ones we chose -- and he's not the only one who feels that way.

CBS Voter Poll

According to a CBS News poll, 66% of voters under the age of 30 do not think Biden should run, and 64% don't think Trump should run either.

"Joe Biden doesn't seem very electable and I'm primarily concerned about Trump," said Boston native Richard Falzone. He plans to cast his ballot for what he calls the safe bet.

"I find it somewhat frustrating because I think there's a false equivalence between a disappointing candidate versus an extremely dangerous candidate who has spoken out loud in the open plan to fundamentally restructure our democracy," Falzone said.

It's democracy that hopeful students are hanging their hat on come November.

"There are some students like me who just really care about voting, and there's some who don't really see the point, " said Tufts student Seona Maskara. She is the co-chair of the student group "Jumbo Vote" which aims to encourage voting on campus, reminding classmates that casting a ballot is making a choice that matters.

"There's never going to be a candidate you agree with 100%," she said.

Young people aren't alone in their lack of confidence in President Biden -- Governor Maura Healey recently questioned Biden's ability to defeat Trump in November, asking the president to "evaluate if he remains our best hope."