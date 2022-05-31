Young Celtics fans excited to experience first NBA Finals

LYNN – As Celtics Nation celebrates a trip to the NBA Finals, it's a moment some of Boston's youngest sports fans have yet to experience. Although the games are probably past their bedtime.

"How old were you in 2010," reporter Tiffany Chan asked one child at the Lynn Boys and Girls Club. "Um, zero," 8-year-old Manny Santana said.

2010. That's the last time the Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals against another California team – the Los Angeles Lakers.

The kids at the Lynn Boys and Girls Club weren't born then, but they have a lot to say about the Eastern Finals MVP – Jayson Tatum.

"He makes every shot all the time," said 10-year-old Armani Rosario.

"No, he doesn't," argued 11-year-old Christopher Menjivar. "He's a good player, but he lets his emotions get the best of him."

To have their hometown team one series away from a championship title serves as an inspiration, especially for those who aspire to make it to the league.

The St. Mary's boys and girls high school basketball teams in Lynn are both Division III state champs.

"I remember growing up watching Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce play," explained St. Mary's sophomore Michelle Azzun. "I was like I want to do that too and started playing basketball."

Four wins away from a parade down Boylston Street, a championship win even the little ones would be old enough to remember.